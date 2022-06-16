MediaTek Genio 1200 Linux system-on-module powers Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT development kit

ADLINK Technology has just unveiled the SMARC 2.1 compliant LEC-MTK-I12000 system-on-module (SoM) powered by MediaTek Genio 1200 octa-core Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage, as well as the I-Pi SMARC 1200 development kit designed for robotics and AIoT applications.
LEC-MTK-I1200 MediaTek Genio 1200 system-on-module
LEC-MTK-I1200 SoM specifications:
- SoC – MediaTek Genio 1200 (MT8395) octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2.0GHz with penta-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU @ 880MHz with support for OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan 1.1/1.0, OpenCL 2.2, 4.8 TOPS NPU, HiFi 4 audio DSP, etc…
- System Memory – 4 or 8 GB LPDDR4X
- Storage – 32, 64, 128, or 256 GB UFS storage, compatible with UFS gear 2.1
- Wireless – 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi 5 2×2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
- 314-pin MXM connector with
- Storage – 1x SDIO (4-bit) compatible with SD/SDIO standard, up to version 3.0
- Display
- HDMI 2.0b up to 4Kp60
- Dual-channel LVDS
- 2x 4-lane DSI MIPI up to 4Kp60 with 24-bit RGB
- Camera I/F – 3x 4-lane MIPI CSI
- Audio – I2S for audio codec located on carrier board
- Networking – 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports
- PCIe – 1x PCIe Gen 3 x2
- USB – 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0
- Serial – 4x UART, 1x CAN 2.0B bus up to 8Mbps
- Low-speed I/Os – 2x SPI, 4x I2C, 14x GPIO with interrupts, one with PWM
- Security – Optional Security TPM 2.0 module (optional)
- SEMA Board Controller – Voltage/Current monitoring, Power sequencing, Logistics/Forensic information, I²C bus control, GPIO control, Watchdog timer
- Debugging
- 30-pin multipurpose flat cable connector for use with optional DB-30 debug module
- JTAG, BMC access
- UART, power test points
- Diagnostic LEDs, Power, Reset, Boot configuration
- Supply voltage – 5V DC
- Dimensions – 82 x 50 mm; SMARC 2.1 form factor
- Temperature Range – Standard: 0°C to 60°C; rugged: -40°C to 85°C
- Humidity
- 5-90% RH operating, non-condensing
- 5-95% RH storage (and operating with conformal coating)
- Shock and Vibration – IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27, MIL-STD-202 F, Method 213B, Table 213-I, Condition A and Method 214A, Table 214-I, Condition D
- HALT – Thermal Stress, Vibration Stress, Thermal Shock, and Combined Test
ADLINK provides support for Ubuntu and Yocto Linux for the module. It offers specifications that will outperform modules based on the much-talked-about Rockchip RK3588 processor, and the module is designed for AIoT applications with a 4.8 TOPS AI accelerator, support for up to 3 cameras, and a relatively low power envelope suitable for robotic and drone applications.
I-Pi SMARC 1200 development kit
I-Pi SMARC 1200 development board specifications (preliminary):
- SoM – LEC-MTK-I1200 SMARC module with 4GB LPDDR4x memory and 64GB UFS storage
- Video Output – HDMI 2.0b port up to 4Kp60
- Networking – 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports
- USB – 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 port
- Expansion – Multiple headers and connectors to expose I/Os from SoM
- Debugging – Serial via MicroUSB port
- Power Supply – 12V DC via power jack
The kit will ship with the module with heatsink, the baseboard, a micro USB cable, and a 12V DC adapter plus a power cord. A few more details about the module and development kit can be found on the product page and ipi.wiki website.
ADLINK told CNX Software the development kits should become available in August, but the price has not been set just yet, and may depend on supply chain issues, which are easing now, but we never know what the future may hold. The company will also showcase the solution at Embedded World 2022 next week.
Looks great.
We wil have to see the level and quality of Linux support.
Note that one Ethernet interface is via USB.
SBC with MediaTek SOC 🙂
It will outperform the RK3588…(?)! Well, perhaps; I suppose, …& by technicality if it beats the Rock 5 to shipment. Otherwise; this has 4x ARM A78 cores @ 2.2Ghz vs 4x ARM A76 cores @ 2.4Ghz (which…?); both have 4x A55 cores @ 2Ghz; this 5x Mali G57 cores GPU vs a 4x Mali Something? cores GPU; 4.8 Tops NPU vs 6 Tops NPU; & an 8Gb LPDDR4 model vs a 16Gb LPDDR4 model. ….So, depending on the difference from the A78 vs A76 & how different the GPUs are…(?) The Rock 5 with 6 Tops & 16Gb LPDDR4…if they… Read more »
The LEC-MTK-1200 can also support up to 16GB lpddr4x , remark the x.. is omitted in the article
The dev kit is priced at $439 in their ipi website with 4GB of ram and 64GB UFS storage.
No, no pricing yet, wait till after EW