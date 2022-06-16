MediaTek Genio 1200 Linux system-on-module powers Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT development kit

ADLINK Technology has just unveiled the SMARC 2.1 compliant LEC-MTK-I12000 system-on-module (SoM) powered by MediaTek Genio 1200 octa-core Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage, as well as the I-Pi SMARC 1200 development kit designed for robotics and AIoT applications.

LEC-MTK-I1200 MediaTek Genio 1200 system-on-module

LEC-MTK-I1200 SoM specifications:

SoC – MediaTek Genio 1200 (MT8395) octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2.0GHz with penta-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU @ 880MHz with support for OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan 1.1/1.0, OpenCL 2.2, 4.8 TOPS NPU, HiFi 4 audio DSP, etc…

System Memory – 4 or 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage – 32, 64, 128, or 256 GB UFS storage, compatible with UFS gear 2.1

Wireless – 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi 5 2×2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

314-pin MXM connector with Storage – 1x SDIO (4-bit) compatible with SD/SDIO standard, up to version 3.0 Display HDMI 2.0b up to 4Kp60 Dual-channel LVDS 2x 4-lane DSI MIPI up to 4Kp60 with 24-bit RGB Camera I/F – 3x 4-lane MIPI CSI Audio – I2S for audio codec located on carrier board Networking – 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports PCIe – 1x PCIe Gen 3 x2 USB – 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0 Serial – 4x UART, 1x CAN 2.0B bus up to 8Mbps Low-speed I/Os – 2x SPI, 4x I2C, 14x GPIO with interrupts, one with PWM

Security – Optional Security TPM 2.0 module (optional)

SEMA Board Controller – Voltage/Current monitoring, Power sequencing, Logistics/Forensic information, I²C bus control, GPIO control, Watchdog timer

Debugging 30-pin multipurpose flat cable connector for use with optional DB-30 debug module JTAG, BMC access UART, power test points Diagnostic LEDs, Power, Reset, Boot configuration

Supply voltage – 5V DC

Dimensions – 82 x 50 mm; SMARC 2.1 form factor

Temperature Range – Standard: 0°C to 60°C; rugged: -40°C to 85°C

Humidity 5-90% RH operating, non-condensing 5-95% RH storage (and operating with conformal coating)

Shock and Vibration – IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27, MIL-STD-202 F, Method 213B, Table 213-I, Condition A and Method 214A, Table 214-I, Condition D

HALT – Thermal Stress, Vibration Stress, Thermal Shock, and Combined Test

ADLINK provides support for Ubuntu and Yocto Linux for the module. It offers specifications that will outperform modules based on the much-talked-about Rockchip RK3588 processor, and the module is designed for AIoT applications with a 4.8 TOPS AI accelerator, support for up to 3 cameras, and a relatively low power envelope suitable for robotic and drone applications.

I-Pi SMARC 1200 development kit

I-Pi SMARC 1200 development board specifications (preliminary):

SoM – LEC-MTK-I1200 SMARC module with 4GB LPDDR4x memory and 64GB UFS storage

Video Output – HDMI 2.0b port up to 4Kp60

Networking – 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports

USB – 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 port

Expansion – Multiple headers and connectors to expose I/Os from SoM

Debugging – Serial via MicroUSB port

Power Supply – 12V DC via power jack

The kit will ship with the module with heatsink, the baseboard, a micro USB cable, and a 12V DC adapter plus a power cord. A few more details about the module and development kit can be found on the product page and ipi.wiki website.

ADLINK told CNX Software the development kits should become available in August, but the price has not been set just yet, and may depend on supply chain issues, which are easing now, but we never know what the future may hold. The company will also showcase the solution at Embedded World 2022 next week.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.