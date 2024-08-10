Solder Party’s “RP2350 Stamp” modules features Raspberry Pi RP2350A or RP2350B microcontroller

Solder Party’s RP2350 Stamp is an update to the company’s tiny RP2040 Stamp module based on a Raspberry Pi RP2350A, and they also introduced the RP2350 Stamp XL module that makes use of the extra GPIO pins on the RP2350B, and a “RP2xxx Stamp Carrier XL” carrier board taking either module.

RP2350 Stamp and RP2350 Stamp XL

The RP2350 Stamp has exactly the same layout as the RP2040 Stamp and mostly benefits from the more powerful Cortex-M33 cores, additional memory, and security features, while the XL variant adds more GPIOs, footprint for a PSRAM chip, as well as UART and SWD connectors. Both come with a 16MB SPI flash for storage.

RP2350 Stamp specifications:

Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2350A MCU CPU – Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processor @ 150MHz Memory – 520KB internal RAM 8KB OTP Storage Package – QFN-60; 7×7 mm

Storage – 16MB flash

I/Os – All 30x I/Os broken out via 40x through and castellated holes including up to 2x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C 16x PWM 4x ADC 12x PIO state machines HSTX peripheral USB host and device SWD for debugging 5V, 3.3V, VBAT, and GND

Security – Secure Boot, Arm TrustZone

Misc Reset and Boot Buttons 12MHz crystal

Power Supply Supply Voltage – 3.6 to 6.5V DC via “5V” pin 500mA 3.3V LDO LiPo supply and charging circuit (with charging LED)

Dimensions – 25.4 x 25.4 mm

RP2350 Stamp XL specifications:

Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2350B MCU CPU – Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processor @ 150MHz Memory – 520KB internal RAM 8KB OTP Storage Package – QFN-80; 10×10 mm

Storage 16MB flash Footprint for a second QSPI FLASH/PSRAM

I/Os All 48x I/Os broken out via 60x through and castellated holes including up to 2x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C 24x PWM 8x ADC 12x PIO state machines HSTX peripheral USB host and device SWD for debugging 5V, 3.3V, VBAT, and GND Footprints for SWD and UART JST connectors, pin-compatible with the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe

Security – Secure Boot, Arm TrustZone

Misc Reset and Boot Buttons 12MHz crystal

Power Supply Supply Voltage – 3.6 to 6.5V DC via “5V” pin 500mA 3.3V LDO LiPo supply and charging circuit (with charging LED)

Dimensions – 44.5 x 25.4 mm

The RP2350 Stamp XL module looks like a nice platform to fully experiment with the new Raspberry Pi RP2350B microcontroller, especially when used with the carrier board detailed below.

RP2xxx Stamp Carrier XL

The RP2xxx Stamp Carrier XL follows the Arduino Mega/Due form factor enabling mechanical and electrical compatibility with many existing shields including ones made for the Arduino UNO.

Specifications:

Compatible with RP2350 Stamp modules described above

Storage – MicroSD card socket

Video Output – Micro HDMI port connected to the HSTX peripheral

USB – USB Host and Device connector with a toggle switch

Expansion Arduino-compatible headers; note: 3.3V IOs, the pins are not 5V-tolerant . Qwicc connector for I2C modules PMOD header

Debugging- SWD and UART connectors for the Raspberry Pi Pico Probe

Misc 2x user buttons, Boot and Reset buttons USR LED Power LED (3.3V)

Power Supply 7V to 12V DC jack; center positive 3.7/4.2V LiPo connector 5V via USB port

Dimensions – 101.6 x 53.34 mm

One neat feature is the 3-in-1 SMD/TH/FlexyPin Stamp footprint allows for three different assembly options: direct soldering, and female headers or flexypins during development/prototyping, or when used as a flashing jig for the RP2350 Stamp modules.

The modules ship with CircuitPython firmware that includes a board file for the Carrier which you can access by using the following line in your code:



import stamp_carrier_board_xl as board 1 import stamp_carrier_board_xl as board



You’ll find more details on the documentation website.

Sadly the Raspberry Pi RP2350A/RP2350B modules and carrier board are not available right now, but should be in the next few weeks. We already have pricing information with the RP2350 Stamp and RP2350 Stamp XL to sell for the same $11 and the carrier board for $75.0. Interested customers can already join the waitlist at Solder Party’s Lectronz Store.

