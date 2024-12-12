15 Euros Olimex RP2040pc Raspberry Pi RP2040 computer board supports Apple and Oric Atmos emulation

Olimex RP2040pc is an inexpensive “all-in-one” computer board based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU with support for Apple //e, Apple ][+, and Oric Atmos emulation through the Reload emulator. The board features an HDMI port, stereo audio, four USB ports, and two UEXT expansion connectors.

It’s not quite the first RP2040 retrocomputing board from Olimex, as they introduced the RP2040-PICO-PC in 2021 with an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot before launching the Olimex NEO6502, which combines a MOS6502 MCU for Apple II, Oric, and Commodore 64 emulators with an RP2040 for HDMI/DVI video output and a few other things. The RP2040pc is similar to the latter, but with more ports and features, and everything is handled by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller.

Olimex RP2040pc specifications:

Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ MCU @ 133 MHz with 264 KB SRAM

Storage – 16MB SPI Flash

Video Output – HDMI port (DVI output)

Audio 2x buzzers for stereo audio output 3.5mm jack for external audio amplifier

USB 4x USB host ports USB-C connector for programming USB-C connector for power supply

Expansion – 2x UEXT connectors

Misc Power switch Programming/Execution switch RP2040 programming bootloader button

Power Supply 5V via USB-C port LiPo battery charger

Dimensions – 80 x 65 mm (four mounting holes with 3.3mm diameter)

As mentioned in the introduction the Raspberry Pi RP2040 “all-in-one” computer board supports the Reload emulator developed by Veselin Sladkov for Apple //e, Apple][e and Oric Atmos emulation. Olimex mentions it allows users to play all Total Replay Games, supports USB Flash drives, keyboards, and gamepads, and HDMI/DVI video output to any TV or monitor with an HDMI input.

You’ll find the source code on the reload-emulator GitHub repository. It’s designed with the official Raspberry Pi Pico C/C++ SDK, and relies on popular projects such as PicoDVI and tinyUSB. Designed for Olimex NEO6502 and RP2040pc hardware, it supports three emulations: Apple //e with 128KB RAM and Apple ][+ and Oric Atmos each with 64KB RAM. The Olimex RP2040pc is also open-source hardware and the KiCad and PDF schematics, PCB layout, BoM, Gerber files, and user manual can be found on GitHub.

Olimex RP2040pc is sold for just 15 Euros on the company’s website.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress