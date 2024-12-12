Sfera Labs Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers now support the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) was launched at the end of last month, and we are starting to see companies slowly announce upgraded CM4 designs. Yesterday, we wrote about EDATEC ED-IPC3100 DIN-Rail mountable industrial computers, and today, we’ll cover Sfera Labs’ addition of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 to their Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers.
The controllers still feature a gigabit Ethernet port, a 10/100M Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller for power management and boot sequence control, and support expansion modules for up to sixteen RS-485 or RS-422 ports, four CAN V2.0B ports, digital and analog I/O, and more.
Strato Pi Max specifications (as of December 2024):
- Base Module
- Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5
- Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
- Zymbit SCM options.
- Microcontroller – Raspberry RP2040 dual ARM Cortex-M0+ at 133 MHz.
- Storage – eMMC, microSD (dual for XL), M.2 PCIe SSD.
- Connectivity – Wi-Fi, BLE, dual Ethernet ports (GbE and 100MbE).
- USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports with power control and fault detection.
- Sensors – 3-axis accelerometer.
- Cooling – Internal fan with configurable activation.
- Clock – Real-time clock with TCXO and backup battery.
- Security – Microchip ATECC608 chip.
- UI – Configurable LEDs, push-button, piezoelectric buzzer.
- Expansion Capability
- Pi Max XS – 1x internal expansion slot for optional expansion boards.
- Pi Max XL – 4x internal expansion slots for more extensive expansion capabilities.
- Watchdog and Power Management – Hardware watchdog capable of performing a full power cycle and managing the boot sequence for reliability.
- Power – 10-50 V DC supply with protection and 3.3 A fuse.
- Mounting – Compact DIN rail case for easy integration into industrial setups. The XS model comes in a 6-module case size, while the XL is housed in a 9-module case.
The Strato Pi Max XS is a compact model with one expansion slot for edge-server applications, and the Strato Pi Max XL offers a scalable option with four expansion slots and advanced storage, including dual SD architecture for enhanced redundancy. Both industrial controllers benefit from the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 ‘s faster 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 CPU delivering 2.5x the performance of its predecessor, the enhanced VideoCore VII GPU for 3D graphics, and support for up to 16GB LPDDR4 memory.
Expansion options include the following:
- Up to 16x RS-485/RS-422, 4x RS-232, or 4x CAN interfaces
- Galvanically isolated analog inputs supporting Pt100, Pt1000, 0-10V, and 4-20mA
- Up to 28 IEC 61131-2 compliant industrial digital inputs with diagnostics and 28 digital outputs
- 2x UPS options, using external batteries or SuperCaps, for reliable power backup.
- X2 LTE Carrier Board supports several LTE Cellular M.2 Modules
Software-wise, the Strato Pi Max relies on Raspberry Pi OS with kernel modules, a DTS file, and a driver for the RTC available on GitHub.
So basically, nothing has changed, except users can now select “CM5 Wireless” options from the list of modules while ordering. I don’t see any 16GB RAM options, but only a Compute Module 5 Wireless offered in either 2GB/16GB (RAM/Flash) or 8GB/32GB configurations.
The price starts at 425 Euros for a Strato Pi Max XS with CM4 Wireless (2GB/16GB eMMC), and switching to the equivalent CM5 module adds 10 Euros for a total of 435 Euros. You’ll find documentation and purchase links on the product page. A few more details may also be found in the announcement.
