Sfera Labs Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers now support the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) was launched at the end of last month, and we are starting to see companies slowly announce upgraded CM4 designs. Yesterday, we wrote about EDATEC ED-IPC3100 DIN-Rail mountable industrial computers, and today, we’ll cover Sfera Labs’ addition of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 to their Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers.

The controllers still feature a gigabit Ethernet port, a 10/100M Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller for power management and boot sequence control, and support expansion modules for up to sixteen RS-485 or RS-422 ports, four CAN V2.0B ports, digital and analog I/O, and more.

Strato Pi Max specifications (as of December 2024):

Base Module Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Zymbit SCM options.

Microcontroller – Raspberry RP2040 dual ARM Cortex-M0+ at 133 MHz.

Storage – eMMC, microSD (dual for XL), M.2 PCIe SSD.

Connectivity – Wi-Fi, BLE, dual Ethernet ports (GbE and 100MbE).

USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports with power control and fault detection.

Sensors – 3-axis accelerometer.

Cooling – Internal fan with configurable activation.

Clock – Real-time clock with TCXO and backup battery.

Security – Microchip ATECC608 chip.

UI – Configurable LEDs, push-button, piezoelectric buzzer.

Expansion Capability Pi Max XS – 1x internal expansion slot for optional expansion boards. Pi Max XL – 4x internal expansion slots for more extensive expansion capabilities.

Watchdog and Power Management – Hardware watchdog capable of performing a full power cycle and managing the boot sequence for reliability.

Power – 10-50 V DC supply with protection and 3.3 A fuse.

Mounting – Compact DIN rail case for easy integration into industrial setups. The XS model comes in a 6-module case size, while the XL is housed in a 9-module case.

The Strato Pi Max XS is a compact model with one expansion slot for edge-server applications, and the Strato Pi Max XL offers a scalable option with four expansion slots and advanced storage, including dual SD architecture for enhanced redundancy. Both industrial controllers benefit from the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 ‘s faster 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 CPU delivering 2.5x the performance of its predecessor, the enhanced VideoCore VII GPU for 3D graphics, and support for up to 16GB LPDDR4 memory.

Expansion options include the following:

Up to 16x RS-485/RS-422, 4x RS-232, or 4x CAN interfaces

Galvanically isolated analog inputs supporting Pt100, Pt1000, 0-10V, and 4-20mA

Up to 28 IEC 61131-2 compliant industrial digital inputs with diagnostics and 28 digital outputs

2x UPS options, using external batteries or SuperCaps, for reliable power backup.

X2 LTE Carrier Board supports several LTE Cellular M.2 Modules

Software-wise, the Strato Pi Max relies on Raspberry Pi OS with kernel modules, a DTS file, and a driver for the RTC available on GitHub.

So basically, nothing has changed, except users can now select “CM5 Wireless” options from the list of modules while ordering. I don’t see any 16GB RAM options, but only a Compute Module 5 Wireless offered in either 2GB/16GB (RAM/Flash) or 8GB/32GB configurations.

The price starts at 425 Euros for a Strato Pi Max XS with CM4 Wireless (2GB/16GB eMMC), and switching to the equivalent CM5 module adds 10 Euros for a total of 435 Euros. You’ll find documentation and purchase links on the product page. A few more details may also be found in the announcement.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress