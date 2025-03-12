Posted on by Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft) - No Comments on Tips to use a touchscreen display with Raspberry Pi OS in 2025

Tips to use a touchscreen display with Raspberry Pi OS in 2025

I’ve just reviewed the SunFounder 10.1-inch touchscreen display with Raspberry Pi 5 running Raspberry Pi OS, and the experience was not quite as smooth as I had expected, so I’ll report some tips to save people time.

The first is the software keyboard. Matchbox keyboard used to be the go-to solution, but two years ago, my preferred keyboard became the Onboard keyboard. Sadly, it’s not working so well with the latest Raspberry Pi OS using labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, so now Raspberry Pi recommends squeekboard. It was not installed by default, but installation is fairly easy:


It did not show up automatically when trying to type in a text field, maybe because I’m using a third-party touchscreen keyboard, but going to Raspberry Pi Configuration and setting On-screen Keyboard to Enabled always in the Display tab fixed that.

Raspberry Pi Configuration On Screen Keyboard

I was able to type a URL/web search terms in the URL field of the Firefox web browser. It can also be manually shown/hidden with the icon on the top right corner.

squeekboard software keyboard

If you just want to use Raspberry Pi OS with a touchscreen display, then you’re done. But if your application requires multi-touch, I noticed that the WBBMTT HTML5 application to test multi-touch support would not work anymore with the Raspberry Pi OS, as none of the taps/input events were detected.

Touch Screen Tester WBBMTT Not Working Raspberry Pi 5

No matter how many fingers I put on the touchscreen, the WBBMTT Touch Screen Tester remained black.

That’s because “labwc is configured for touch to have mouse emulation enabled to make a number of things work, however it disables multi-touch”. We can indeed see mouse emulation is enabled in ~/.config/labwc/rc.xml:


Let’s edit the file to set mouse emulation to no:


Time to try again.

SunFounder 10.1-inch 10-point touch screen raspberry pi os

It worked perfectly on my touchscreen display with 10-point detected and good tracking as I moved my finger across the display.

