Posted on by Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft) - 4 Comments on PicoCalc Kit is a Raspberry Pi Pico handheld terminal with a backlit STM32 QWERTY keyboard

PicoCalc Kit is a Raspberry Pi Pico handheld terminal with a backlit STM32 QWERTY keyboard

ClockworkPi has made several Linux handheld terminals over the years such as the GameShell or DevTerm, but the PicoCalc Kit is quite different since it relies on the Raspberry Pi Pico board plus an STM32 microcontroller to handle its built-in keyboard.

The PicoCalc Kit is based on the ClockworkPi v2.0 mainboard that takes an RP2040-based Pi Pico H board, connects to a 4-inch IPS display with 320×320 resolution and stereo speakers, integrates a backlit QWERTY keyboard, and ships with a 32GB SD card with an optimized BASIC firmware.

PicoCalc kit

PicoCalc Kit specifications:

  • ClockworkPi v2.0 mainboard
    • Compatible boards – Headers for Raspberry Pi Pico H/WH, and Raspberry Pi Pico 2 / 2W
    • MCU – STM32 for keyboard and backlight programmable with the Arduino IDE or STM32 official development tools
    • Storage – SD card slot
    • Display – Screen connector (SPI)
    • Audio
      • 2x speaker connectors
      • 3.5mm audio jack
    • 67-key QWERTY keyboard (I2C)
    • Expansion
      • Connector for core GPIOs (Raspberry Pi Pico)
      • Connector for STM32 GPIOs
    • Misc
      • Power Key
      • Volume knob
      • Power and Charging LED
    • Power Supply
      • USB-C charging port
      • Battery holder for 2x 18650 batteries
  • Board – Raspberry Pi Pico H (as part of the kit)
  • Storage – 32GB SD card preloaded with BASIC firmware
  • Display – 4-inch IPS screen with a 320×320 resolution (SPI interface)
  • Audio – Dual speaker
  • Misc – 2.5mm Hex key for assembly
  • Dimensions – 167 x 97 mm
  • Materials – ABS plastic shell & tempered glass cover
ClockWorkPi v2.0 mainboard
ClockWorkPi v2.0 mainboard

Raspberry Pi Zero terminal with keyboard

Besides the pre-loaded BASIC firmware, the company claims support for LISP, UNIX v7 clone, an MP3 player, and the Raspberry Pi Pico SDK and Arduino, and a host of other programming languages. We’re told that “the schematics and related design materials are released under the GPL v3 license, and you can find them on our GitHub”. But I don’t see anything related to PicoCalc on the company’s GitHub account. Maybe we just need to be patient.

The PicoCalc Kit can be purchased for $75 on the ClockworkPi store with everything you need minus the two 18650 batteries that should be purchased locally.  The product page may also have a few more details, but sadly documentation does not seem to be quite ready. In the meantime, you can browse the Hal_clockwork account on X, to check out the capabilities of the terminal (photos only).

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress

Radxa Orion O6 Armv9 mini-ITX motherboard
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
The comment form collects your name, email and content to allow us keep track of the comments placed on the website. Please read and accept our website Terms and Privacy Policy to post a comment.
4 Comments
oldest
newest
Boardcon CM3588 Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Module designed for AI and IoT applications