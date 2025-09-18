Posted on by Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft) - 10 Comments on $2 WeAct Display FS adds a 0.96-inch USB information display to your computer

$2 WeAct Display FS adds a 0.96-inch USB information display to your computer

WeAct Display FS is an inexpensive 0.96-inch USB display dongle designed to add an information display or a tiny secondary display to your computer or SBC.

We’ve seen this type of information display with products such as the Turing Smart Screen, a larger 3.5-inch color display, or small OLEDs integrated into cases such as the Pironman 5 Max to disable text. The WeAct Display FS V1 may be tiny, but it’s also a full-color 160×80 resolution display that can be customized with software provided by WeAct.

WeAct DISPLAY FS V1 0.96 inch USB information display
Text and image on display for illustration only. Not an actual photo, as I could not find any with the display connected to a host

WeAct Display FS V1 specifications:

  • Display – 0.96-inch RGB565 display with 160×80 resolution
  • Host interface – “Reversible” USB 2.0 Type-A Full Speed (FS) port showing as a CDC device
  • Dimensions – 43 x 14.5 mm

Reversible USB Type-A board

Since you wouldn’t want to get a display only for it to face the wrong direction, for instance, the desk or the wall, the company made the USB-A port reversible, and the user only needs to install one of the two provided pads on the unused side of the port to avoid short circuits.

WeAct provides two programs for it. The first one is the WeAct Studio System Monitor based on a fork of Matthieu Houdebine’s Turing Smart Screen Python project. This allows users to create UIs/themes with text, images, weather, and other features… WeAct says the little device only works on Windows, but the open-source project is supposed to also work on macOS, Linux (including Raspberry Pi OS), and essentially any operating system with support for Python 3.9+.

WeAct Studio System Monitor
WeAct Studio System Monitor

The second program is called WeAct Studio Screen Projection, and as I understand it, it emulates an actual display, so you could move any window/program to the USB display.  I’m just not sure how a desktop OS like Windows will handle a tiny 160×80 “monitor”… I suppose it could be used to play a full-screen YouTube video or display photos for whatever reason. That one only works on Windows, and there’s no source code.

WeAct Studio Screen Projection
WeAct Studio Screen Projection

You’ll find the WeAct Display FS V1 (0.96-inch) on AliExpress for about $2 plus shipping, but while looking for information, I also noticed a 3.5-inch variant with 480×320 resolution for about $11.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress. We also use affiliate links in articles to earn commissions if you make a purchase after clicking on those links.

Radxa Orion O6 Armv9 mini-ITX motherboard
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
The comment form collects your name, email and content to allow us keep track of the comments placed on the website. Please read and accept our website Terms and Privacy Policy to post a comment.
10 Comments
oldest
newest
Boardcon MINI1126B-P AI vision system-on-module wit Rockchip RV1126B-P SoC