Waveshare RP2350-GEEK USB development board doubles as a debugger for Raspberry Pi and other Arm boards

Waveshare has recently launched the RP2350-GEEK USB development board which can also be used as a debugger for Raspberry Pi boards and other Arm-based targets. Built around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU this development board/debugger features a 1.14-inch 65K color IPS LCD, a USB Type-A interface, a microSD card slot supporting SDIO and SPI communication, 16MB NOR-Flash, and multiple interfaces, including 3-pin SWD, USB to UART, and I2C ports.

The board is compatible with standard CMSIS-DAP debugging tools like OpenOCD, which attaches to Raspberry Pi’s 3-pin debug connector for debugging. It also features open-source firmware for easy upgrades. Housed in a plastic case, the development board looks like a USB drive and is suitable for debugging, testing, and firmware development in IoT, embedded systems, and educational projects.

Waveshare RP2350-GEEK Raspberry Pi debugger specifications

Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2350A MCU CPU – Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processor @ 150MHz Memory – 520KB internal RAM Storage – 8KB OTP Package – QFN-60; 7×7 mm

Storage 16MB NOR flash memory for code and data (W25Q128JVSIQ) MicroSD card slot (SDIO and SPI interface)

Display – 1.14-inch 240×135 65K color IPS LCD

USB – USB Type-A port directly connects to the PC or host

Expansion 4-pin I2C Grove connector 3-pin UART connector

Debug interface – 3-pin SWD connector compatible with CMSIS-DAP, OpenOCD, Raspberry Pi’s 3-pin debug connector

Misc – Durable plastic case

Power Supply 5V via USB-A port 3.3V pins on the I2C connector

Dimensions – 61 x 25 x 9 mm

As the device is built around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU it should work with MicroPython and Arduino IDE but it’s unclear at the moment because the Wiki page is still under development. The device also has support for CMSIS-DAP tools like OpenOCD for debugging Arm microcontrollers and features open-source firmware for easy customization and upgrades.

We previously reviewed the Waveshare RP2040-GEEK, built around the RP2040 microcontroller which offers very similar features when compared to the new RP2350-GEEK. The main difference is that the RP2350-GEEK uses the latest Raspberry Pi microcontroller (the RP2350) and features 16MB of flash memory compared to the 4MB found on the older model. We have also written about the ESP32-S3 USB dongle, another USB development board with a display, but unlike the RP2350-GEEK, it lacks debugging capabilities. Furthermore, we have written about the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe which is the official tool for debugging Raspberry Pi boards.

The Waveshare RP2350-GEEKboard is available on Aliexpress for $11.96 and on Amazon for $16.31,. but you’ll also find it on the official Waveshare store where it is priced at $10.99 without shipping.

