Sayantan Nandy

SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 development board comes with 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM

The SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 is a compact and powerful development board built around the RP2350 chip from Raspberry Pi and equipped with 16MB flash and 8MB PSRAM. It follows the updated Pro Micro design and includes a USB-C connector, Qwiic connector, WS2812B RGB LED, Boot and Reset buttons, resettable PTC fuse, and both PTH and castellated solder pads.

Last week, besides the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, we wrote about more boards with the Raspberry Pi RP2350, like the XIAO RP2350, Solder Party’s RP2350 Stamp, and Cytron MOTION 2350 Pro. Feel free to check them out if you are interested in these boards.SparkFun RP2350 Pro Micro DEV Board

SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 specification

  • Microcontroller Raspberry Pi RP2350A MCU
    • CPU
      • Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @150MHz with Arm Trustzone for secure boot
      • Dual-core 32-bit Hazard3 RISC-V @ 150MHz
      • Up to two cores can be used at the same time
    • Memory – 520 KB on-chip SRAM in 10 banks
    • 8kB OTP storage
    • Security features
      • 8KB of anti-fuse OTP for key storage
      • Secure boot (Arm only)
      • SHA-256 acceleration
      • Hardware TRNG
  • Memory – 8MB external QSPI PSRAM
  • Storage – 16MB external QSPI flash (W25Q128)
  • USB – Type-C connector for primary power and programming
  • Expansion
    • 2x 12-pin headers with 2x UART, 1x SPI, 10x GPIO (4x used for UART1 and UART0), 4x ADC, I2C, 3.3V and GND
    • Qwiic Connector with I2C connected to GPIO 16 (SCL) and GPIO 17 (SDA) with 3.3V pull-up resistors
  • LED
    • Red Power LED on 3.3V line
    • WS2812 RGB LED connected to pin 25
    • Solder pad for daisy-chaining more WS2812 LEDs
  • Buttons – Two push buttons switch for Reset and Boot
  • Solder Jumpers
    • PWR jumper (closed by default) – controls Power LED circuit
    • SHLD jumper (closed by default) – ties USB-C shield pin to ground, can be opened to isolate
  • Power Supply
    • 5V input via Type-C USB
    • RAW PTH pin (max 5.3V input)
  • Dimension – 33.02 x 17.78mm

Pro Micro RP2350 Front and back

The Pro Micro – RP2350 uses a UF2 bootloader for easy code flashing, appearing as a USB storage device without requiring drivers on Windows, Mac OSX, or Linux. This bootloader supports both Pico C/C++ and MicroPython SDKs. Additionally, the RP2350 is compatible with ArduCAM, and the example page includes a demo code showing how to set up and use PSRAM on the Pro Micro – RP2350 with the Pico SDK used for image processing and transmitting images over USB.

Arducam Raspberry Pi RP2350 board
Sparkfun Pro Micro – RP2350 board connected to Arducam

Like most SparkFun products, the Pro Micro RP2350 is open-source, with schematics, Gerber files, firmware, and other documentation published on the product page and the Hookup Guide page.

The SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 development board is available at SparkFun’s official store for $14.95, with discounts for bulk purchases.

ROCK 5 ITX RK3588 mini-ITX motherboard
3 Comments
fanoush
fanoush
1 day ago

Can someone spot the psram chip on the board photo? I see the flash but I see no other bigger chip there except the RP2350

Reply
Johnny
Johnny
1 day ago
  fanoush

Could be IC on the back of the board (close to the pin 2)? It looks similar to Apmemory’s AP6404 which is in 3×2 mm package.

Reply
JJJ
JJJ
20 hours ago
  Johnny

Yes, that’s it. You can see it in the schematic on the product page.

Reply
