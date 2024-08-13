SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 development board comes with 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM

The SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 is a compact and powerful development board built around the RP2350 chip from Raspberry Pi and equipped with 16MB flash and 8MB PSRAM. It follows the updated Pro Micro design and includes a USB-C connector, Qwiic connector, WS2812B RGB LED, Boot and Reset buttons, resettable PTC fuse, and both PTH and castellated solder pads.

Last week, besides the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, we wrote about more boards with the Raspberry Pi RP2350, like the XIAO RP2350, Solder Party’s RP2350 Stamp, and Cytron MOTION 2350 Pro. Feel free to check them out if you are interested in these boards.

SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 specification

Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2350A MCU CPU Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @150MHz with Arm Trustzone for secure boot Dual-core 32-bit Hazard3 RISC-V @ 150MHz Up to two cores can be used at the same time Memory – 520 KB on-chip SRAM in 10 banks 8kB OTP storage Security features 8KB of anti-fuse OTP for key storage Secure boot (Arm only) SHA-256 acceleration Hardware TRNG

– Raspberry Pi RP2350A MCU Memory – 8MB external QSPI PSRAM

Storage – 16MB external QSPI flash (W25Q128)

USB – Type-C connector for primary power and programming

Expansion 2x 12-pin headers with 2x UART, 1x SPI, 10x GPIO (4x used for UART1 and UART0), 4x ADC, I2C, 3.3V and GND Qwiic Connector with I2C connected to GPIO 16 (SCL) and GPIO 17 (SDA) with 3.3V pull-up resistors

LED Red Power LED on 3.3V line WS2812 RGB LED connected to pin 25 Solder pad for daisy-chaining more WS2812 LEDs

Buttons – Two push buttons switch for Reset and Boot

Solder Jumpers PWR jumper (closed by default) – controls Power LED circuit SHLD jumper (closed by default) – ties USB-C shield pin to ground, can be opened to isolate

Power Supply 5V input via Type-C USB RAW PTH pin (max 5.3V input)

Dimension – 33.02 x 17.78mm

The Pro Micro – RP2350 uses a UF2 bootloader for easy code flashing, appearing as a USB storage device without requiring drivers on Windows, Mac OSX, or Linux. This bootloader supports both Pico C/C++ and MicroPython SDKs. Additionally, the RP2350 is compatible with ArduCAM, and the example page includes a demo code showing how to set up and use PSRAM on the Pro Micro – RP2350 with the Pico SDK used for image processing and transmitting images over USB.

Like most SparkFun products, the Pro Micro RP2350 is open-source, with schematics, Gerber files, firmware, and other documentation published on the product page and the Hookup Guide page.

The SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 development board is available at SparkFun’s official store for $14.95, with discounts for bulk purchases.

Sayantan Nandy, an electronics engineer with over four years of hands-on experience in PCB design, circuit development and power electronics, is proficient in EAGLE CAD, Ki-Cad, and Altium. He has a proven track record of delivering efficient and effective systems. His expertise extends from R&D, and prototyping to production support, making him a valuable asset to any engineering team.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress