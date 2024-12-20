WeAct RP2350A_V20 is a cheap Raspberry Pi RP2350 board with up to 16MB flash

WeAct RP2350A_V20 may be the world’s cheapest Raspberry Pi RP2350 board around with a design similar to the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2, but featuring a black PCB, a Reset button, a USB-C port and offered with either 4MB or 16MB flash. WeAct is selling its RP2350 board for $3.47 (4MB) and $4.46 (16MB) respectively before shipping and potential taxes are taken into account.

WeAct RP2350A_V20 specifications:

SoC – Raspberry Pi RP2350A CPU Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @ 150 MHz with Arm Trustzone, Secure boot OR Dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 @ 150 MHz Up to two cores can be used in any combination Memory – 520 KB on-chip SRAM Package – QFN-60

Storage – 4 MB or 16MB on-board QSPI flash

on-board QSPI flash USB – USB Type-C 1.1 host/device connector for power and programming

1.1 host/device connector for power and programming Expansion – 2x 20-pin headers 26x GPIO 2x UART 2x SPI controllers 2x I2C controllers 16x PWM channels 3x ADC 3x PIO blocks, 12x PIO (Programmable IO) state machines

Debugging – SWD debug interface

Misc – Boot button, Reset button , PowerLED, user LED



, PowerLED, user LED Power Supply – 1.8 to 5.5V DC

Dimensions – 51 x 21 mm

As far as I can tell it’s just a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with the same dimensions and pinout (see image below), but a few improvements with the option of getting 16MB of flash, a USB-C port instead of a micro USB port, and a Reset button. It also ships with unsolder headers for the GPIO headers and SWD port, and it might be cheaper than the original depending on where you live. The four mounting holes found on the Pico 2 are the only thing missing on the WeAct board.

I’ve just realized the WeAct RP2350A_V20 is not actually the cheapest RP2350 board around, because the company also made the RP2350A_V10 going for $3.18 before shipping or $5.46 with 16MB and free shipping. I can’t figure out why it’s a few cents cheaper, as it seems to add a couple of LEDs and a user button. [Update: as mentioned in the comments the power circuitry is different and Vin supports 3.6 to 6.5V in V10 instead of 1.8 to 5.5V in V20]

