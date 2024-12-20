Posted on by Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft) - 2 Comments on WeAct RP2350A_V20 is a cheap Raspberry Pi RP2350 board with up to 16MB flash

WeAct RP2350A_V20 is a cheap Raspberry Pi RP2350 board with up to 16MB flash

Weact RP2350A_V20 board

WeAct RP2350A_V20 may be the world’s cheapest Raspberry Pi RP2350 board around with a design similar to the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2, but featuring a black PCB, a Reset button, a USB-C port and offered with either 4MB or 16MB flash. WeAct is selling its RP2350 board for $3.47 (4MB) and $4.46 (16MB) respectively before shipping and potential taxes are taken into account.

WeAct RP2350A_V20 specifications:

  • SoC – Raspberry Pi RP2350A
    • CPU
      • Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @ 150 MHz with Arm Trustzone, Secure boot OR
      • Dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 @ 150 MHz
      • Up to two cores can be used in any combination
    • Memory – 520 KB on-chip SRAM
    • Package – QFN-60
  • Storage – 4 MB or 16MB on-board QSPI flash
  • USB – USB Type-C 1.1 host/device connector for power and programming
  • Expansion – 2x 20-pin headers
  • Debugging – SWD debug interface
  • Misc – Boot button, Reset button, PowerLED, user LED
  • Power Supply – 1.8 to 5.5V DC
  • Dimensions – 51 x 21 mm

World cheapest RP2350 board

As far as I can tell it’s just a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with the same dimensions and pinout (see image below), but a few improvements with the option of getting 16MB of flash, a USB-C port instead of a micro USB port, and a Reset button. It also ships with unsolder headers for the GPIO headers and SWD port, and it might be cheaper than the original depending on where you live. The four mounting holes found on the Pico 2 are the only thing missing on the WeAct board.

WeAct RP2350 V20 pinout diagram
WeAct RP2350A_V20 pinout diagram

I’ve just realized the WeAct RP2350A_V20 is not actually the cheapest RP2350 board around, because the company also made the RP2350A_V10 going for $3.18 before shipping or $5.46 with 16MB and free shipping. I can’t figure out why it’s a few cents cheaper, as it seems to add a couple of LEDs and a user button. [Update: as mentioned in the comments the power circuitry is different and Vin supports 3.6 to 6.5V in V10 instead of 1.8 to 5.5V in V20]

WeAct RP2350_V10 - the world's cheapest Raspberry Pi Pico 2 clone with RP2350 MCU
WeAct RP2350_V10 board
2 Comments
Otipoch
2 days ago

Seems like the power managment on the RP2350A_V20 is quite more complete on this board compared to the one on RP2350A_V10. This could be a clue for price difference between the two iterations

Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
2 days ago
  Otipoch

You’re right. The input voltage for V10 is also different: 3.6 to 6.5V.

