HiFi-Amped is a Raspberry Pi Audio HAT with dual DACs and class-D amplifiers

Sonocotta’s HiFi-Amped is a Raspberry Pi Audio HAT designed for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It features dual PCM5100 DACs and TPA3110 (2x15W @ 8- or 1x 30-W @ 4-) class D amplifiers for high sound quality and power efficiency.

Key features of this module include support for both small and large speakers, an external power source to drive speakers and power the Raspberry Pi, and the ability to shut down the amplifiers using GPIO pins for minimal noise when not in use. This makes it ideal for creating a Raspberry Pi-based media center or audio streaming setup.

HiFi-Amped specifications:

Compatibility – Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4, 5, Zero, and potentially others with a Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header

Amplifier – 2x Texas Instruments TPA3110D2 Class-D amplifiers Output Power 4x 10W into 8 ohms @ 13V 4x 15W into 8 ohms @ 16V 2x 30W into 4 ohms @ 16V (bridged mode)

DAC – 2X PCM5100A 32-bit DACs

Connectivity Standard Raspberry Pi 40-pin GPIO header Speaker terminals (left and right channels) I2S interface for audio data transmission

Power External power input (8-26V DC) Onboard DC-DC converter to power Raspberry Pi Supports power pass-through for the Raspberry Pi

Dimensions – 70 x 61 x 20mm

This audio board is fully compatible with Raspberry Pi OS using a simple driver overlay for plug-and-play functionality. The company also mentions that Volumio Linux distribution for music playback is supported. While the board can also be used with other Linux distributions, some manual configuration may be required. More information about the HiFi-Amped Raspberry Pi Audio HAT and other Sonocatto audio products can be found on GitHub.

We have previously written about various Raspberry Pi-based audio products such as the Linamp audio box, the IQaudio audio boards for Raspberry Pi, the HatDrive! Piano NVMe storage with audio, and Sonocotta’s Louder Raspberry Pi Media Center among others.

The More HiFi-Amped Raspberry Pi Audio HAT can be purchased from the Sonocotta Tindie store for $25.

Debashis Das is a technical content writer and embedded engineer with over five years of experience in the industry. With expertise in Embedded C, PCB Design, and SEO optimization, he effectively blends difficult technical topics with clear communication

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress