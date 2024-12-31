Luckfox Pico WebBee – A Rockchip RV1103 USB & Ethernet development board for web servers, scripting, and Smart Home applications

Luckfox has launched the Pico WebBee, a Linux-based micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 Cortex-A7 SoC with 64MB of on-chip RAM. Externally, the Pico WebBee resembles a USB dongle enclosed in an ABS case with a USB Type-A port and a 100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port. Additionally, it includes an internal microSD card slot and a boot button. The board is designed for applications such as lightweight web servers, USB scripting tools, and smart home devices.

It’s not quite the first Rockchip RV1103 solution from Luckfox, as we previously covered the Luckfox Pico Mini Arm Linux camera board and the Luckfox Pico Plus camera board with an Ethernet port. The Pico WebBeee is quite different in its form factor (it’s a complete device), and it also lacks a camera interface.

Luckfox Pico WebBee specifications:

SoC – Rockchip RV1103 G1 CPU – Single-core Arm Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2GHz + RISC-V core Memory – 16-bit 64MB DDR2 DRAM AI accelerator – 0.5 TOPS NPU with support for INT4, INT8, and INT16 ISP – 4MP @ 30 fps

Storage SPI NAND FLASH (128MB) with W25N01KV controller chip MicroSD card slot for external storage

Networking – 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port

USB – USB 2.0 Host/Device supports high-speed (480Mbps), full-speed (12Mbps), and low-speed (1.5Mbps) modes for power supply, program burning, debugging, and network equipment simulating

Misc ACT and Power LEDs BOOT button

Power supply – +5V input via USB Type-A port

Dimensions – 61.50 x 22.90 x 15.10 mm

Weight – 10 grams

The Luckfox Pico WebBee development board is designed for low-power, high-efficiency applications, including smart home automation and scripting tools. The company provides Ubuntu and buildroot Linux images for the board which can be flashed to a microSD card or the internal SPI NAND flash from Windows, Linux, or macOS hosts. Remote connections to the board can be established using ADB or SSH, with SSH enabled by default in the latest firmware. You’ll find instructions to get started on the official wiki.

The Luckfox Pico WebBee Rockchip RV1103 development board is available on AliExpress for $15.29 plus shipping and on Amazon for $21.99.

