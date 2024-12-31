Posted on by Sayantan Nandy - 4 Comments on Luckfox Pico WebBee – A Rockchip RV1103 USB & Ethernet development board for web servers, scripting, and Smart Home applications

Luckfox Pico WebBee – A Rockchip RV1103 USB & Ethernet development board for web servers, scripting, and Smart Home applications

Luckfox has launched the Pico WebBee, a Linux-based micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 Cortex-A7 SoC with 64MB of on-chip RAM. Externally, the Pico WebBee resembles a USB dongle enclosed in an ABS case with a USB Type-A port and a 100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port. Additionally, it includes an internal microSD card slot and a boot button. The board is designed for applications such as lightweight web servers, USB scripting tools, and smart home devices.

It’s not quite the first Rockchip RV1103 solution from Luckfox, as we previously covered the Luckfox Pico Mini Arm Linux camera board and the Luckfox Pico Plus camera board with an Ethernet port. The Pico WebBeee is quite different in its form factor (it’s a complete device), and it also lacks a camera interface.

Luckfox Pico WebBee Rockchip RV1103 development board

Luckfox Pico WebBee specifications:

  • SoC – Rockchip RV1103 G1
    • CPU – Single-core Arm Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2GHz + RISC-V core
    • Memory – 16-bit 64MB DDR2 DRAM
    • AI accelerator – 0.5 TOPS NPU with support for INT4, INT8, and INT16
    • ISP – 4MP @ 30 fps
  • Storage
    • SPI NAND FLASH (128MB) with W25N01KV controller chip
    • MicroSD card slot for external storage
  • Networking – 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port
  • USB – USB 2.0 Host/Device supports high-speed (480Mbps), full-speed (12Mbps), and low-speed (1.5Mbps) modes for power supply, program burning, debugging, and network equipment simulating
  • Misc
    • ACT and Power LEDs
    • BOOT button
  • Power supply – +5V input via USB Type-A port
  • Dimensions – 61.50 x 22.90 x 15.10 mm
  • Weight – 10 grams

Luckfox Pico WebBee Rockchip RV1103 development board specifications

The Luckfox Pico WebBee development board is designed for low-power, high-efficiency applications, including smart home automation and scripting tools. The company provides Ubuntu and buildroot Linux images for the board which can be flashed to a microSD card or the internal SPI NAND flash from Windows, Linux, or macOS hosts. Remote connections to the board can be established using ADB or SSH, with SSH enabled by default in the latest firmware. You’ll find instructions to get started on the official wiki.

Luckfox Pico WebBee connected with laptop USB

The Luckfox Pico WebBee Rockchip RV1103 development board is available on AliExpress for $15.29 plus shipping and on Amazon for $21.99.

4 Comments
oldest
newest
sander
sander
14 hours ago

Linked Aliexpress page says “Windows 11 Pro Upgrade Key|Ps4 11.0 Jailbreak”.

Wrong info? Or is that the real goal of this device?

Reply
Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
Admin
Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
13 hours ago
  sander

USB scripting is one of the use cases, so I wonder if this could be used for that purpose.
If you search for “Luckfox Pico WebBee jailbreak” on the web, I think you’ll find your answer. It works with the other RV1103 boards from the company.

Reply
Jordon Wu
Jordon Wu
13 hours ago

Does this dev kit include debug console uart?

Reply
Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
Admin
Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
13 hours ago
  Jordon Wu

Not sure about the serial console, but the wiki shows how to access the terminal with ADB over USB.

Reply
