Google kills the Chromecast, introduces the Google TV Streamer for both video streaming and Smart Home control

Google has just announced the Chromecast media streamer would be phased out, introducing instead the Google TV Streamer for both TV streaming and the Smart Home with not only gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, but also Matter support and Thread border router function.
The Android TV device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash, an HDMI 2.1 port supporting up to 4Kp60, and a USB-C port for power and data. A voice remote control is also included, and the solution is not integrated with the Smart Home allowing users to connect to locks and motion sensors through Thread/Matter, monitor their security camera systems, and more.
Google TV Streamer specifications:
- CPU – Not disclosed, but allegedly the MediaTek MT8696 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor @ 1.8 GHz, Imagination GE9215 GPU @ 750MHz as found in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is used here.
- System Memory – 4GB RAM
- Storage – 32GB flash
- Video Output – HDMI 2.1 up to 4Kp60 with HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG)
- Audio – Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity
- Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Smart Home – Thread board router and Matter support
- USB – 1x USB Type-C for power and data
- Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port
- Dimensions – 16.26 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm
- Weight – About 162 grams
- Materials – Made with at least 65% recycled plastic
The Google TV Streamer runs Android TV OS and ships with a Voice Remote with 2 included AAA batteries, a power adapter, a 1.8-meter power cable, a Quick Start Guide, and a safety & warranty document, but no HDMI cable that needs to be purchased separately…
The device uses Google AI and user preferences to curate content suggestions across all of his/her subscriptions and also leverages the company’s Gemini artificial intelligence to create full summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content.
The Google TV Streamer can be pre-order for $99.99 on Amazon or directly on the Google Store. Shipping is scheduled for September 24, 2024.
Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.
Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress
I am still missing an audio-only product for just music in Google’s ecosystem.
Preferably product with support local audio input (for connecting a turntable).
Chromecast is/was a very convenient device for quick audio or screen sharing. The problem with all proprietary devices like Chromecast is that at any time the corporation can stop manufacturing it, stop the software support or just kill the online infrastructure the device relies on. In a nutshell the owner of the device neither doesn’t have full control of it, nor can modify it. Of course I don’t expect Google to switch to an open source hardware development strategy anytime soon.
Expensive, and i don’t think the MediaTek will be a huge upgrade against the S905X3, the only plus seems to be the gigabit port.
The previous best, Chromecast with Google TV (4K) (4th generation), was a $50 MSRP… in 2020. That had only 2 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, with Ethernet in an optional power adapter. The $100 price is high but it can always go on sale. If the SoC is correct, it’s a more expensive Fire TV 4K Max (1st Gen) with double the RAM and storage, but notably having worse Wi-Fi and being slower than the 2nd Gen with higher clocked MT8696T. If it gets heavily discounted, it could be nice to mess around with. It also has smart home… Read more »
I find it difficult to believe this is Mediatek and not Amlogic, my guess would have been S905X4.
Why is it difficult? Amazon uses the same chip in theirs, Mediatek is the #1 supplier of mobile chips, and Google used Marvell before so they aren’t averse to switching suppliers.