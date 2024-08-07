Google kills the Chromecast, introduces the Google TV Streamer for both video streaming and Smart Home control

Google has just announced the Chromecast media streamer would be phased out, introducing instead the Google TV Streamer for both TV streaming and the Smart Home with not only gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, but also Matter support and Thread border router function.

The Android TV device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash, an HDMI 2.1 port supporting up to 4Kp60, and a USB-C port for power and data. A voice remote control is also included, and the solution is not integrated with the Smart Home allowing users to connect to locks and motion sensors through Thread/Matter, monitor their security camera systems, and more.

Google TV Streamer specifications:

CPU – Not disclosed, but allegedly the MediaTek MT8696 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor @ 1.8 GHz, Imagination GE9215 GPU @ 750MHz as found in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is used here.

System Memory – 4GB RAM

Storage – 32GB flash

Video Output – HDMI 2.1 up to 4Kp60 with HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG)

Audio – Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth 5.1 Smart Home – Thread board router and Matter support

USB – 1x USB Type-C for power and data

Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port

Dimensions – 16.26 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm

Weight – About 162 grams

Materials – Made with at least 65% recycled plastic

The Google TV Streamer runs Android TV OS and ships with a Voice Remote with 2 included AAA batteries, a power adapter, a 1.8-meter power cable, a Quick Start Guide, and a safety & warranty document, but no HDMI cable that needs to be purchased separately…

The device uses Google AI and user preferences to curate content suggestions across all of his/her subscriptions and also leverages the company’s Gemini artificial intelligence to create full summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content.

The Google TV Streamer can be pre-order for $99.99 on Amazon or directly on the Google Store. Shipping is scheduled for September 24, 2024.

