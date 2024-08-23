Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ board features gigabit Ethernet, 4G LTE (mini PCIe), two USB 3.2 ports

Waveshare has recently introduced the PCIe to MiniPCIe GbE USB3.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 adding gigabit Ethernet, a mini PCIe socket for 4G LTE, and two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports to the popular Arm single board computer. The HAT+ is compatible with IM7600G-H-PCIE/EG25-G-mPCIe series 4G LTE modules with 4G/3G/2G global band and GNSS positioning. Additionally, it has a gigabit Ethernet with an onboard RJ45 port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, an onboard power monitoring chip, and EEPROM. All these features make this HAT useful for applications such as industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial laptops, industrial PDAs, and much more.

We have previously written about many different types of HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5 designed by Waveshare including the Waveshare UPS HAT (E), the Waveshare PoE HAT (G), the Waveshare PCIe to USB 3.2 HAT+, and many other products. Feel free to check those out if you are interested in different types of HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5.

Waveshare PCIe to MiniPCIe GbE USB3.2 HAT+ specifications:

Compatibility – Designed for Raspberry Pi 5, driver-free, plug-and-play

Designed for Raspberry Pi 5, driver-free, plug-and-play Host Interface – 16-pin PCIe FFC connector for interfacing with the Raspberry Pi 5

Networking Ethernet – RJ45 Ethernet port that supports Gigabit connectivity via Realtek RTL8153B chip Mini PCIe slot for 4G modules (SIM7600G-H-PCIE / EG25-G-mPCIe series compatible) and Nano SIM card slot 4G/3G/2G support (with compatible 4G module) LTE Cat-4: up to 150 Mbps downlink / 50 Mbps uplink 3G (HSPA+): up to 42 Mbps downlink / 5.76 Mbps uplink 2G (GPRS/EDGE): up to 236.8 Kbps downlink/uplink GNSS positioning (with compatible 4G module) – GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, GALILEO, QZSS, LBS

USB 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports driven by VL805 PCIe to USB 3.2 Gen1 HUB IC USB Type-C interface for 4G networking, firmware updates, or external power supply

GPIO – Raspberry Pi GPIO header

Misc Onboard power monitoring chip (INA219) EEPROM DIP switches for power control and USB signal direction LED indicators for power and network status

Power Supply – 3V ~ 3.6V (5V through USB)

Dimensions – 65 x 56 mm

Operating Temperature – -40°C to +80°C

While it’s great to have a multi-interface HAT+ board, the PCIe interface of the Raspberry Pi 5 only supports up to PCIe Gen3 x1 with a maximum bandwidth of 8 Gbps. This HAT adds Gigabit Ethernet (1 Gbps), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (2x 5 Gbps theoretical), and a 4G LTE module (variable bandwidth depending on network conditions) to the Raspberry Pi 5. So, there’s a good chance that the Pi’s PCIe bandwidth could become a bottleneck if you’re trying to max out the speeds of multiple interfaces simultaneously.

So, If you’re planning on using this HAT for demanding applications, then you should consider the Raspberry Pi 5’s PCIe bandwidth and plan accordingly.

As the device is plug-and-play the company mentions that the board supports Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, OpenWrt, and other operating systems with reliable network speeds. Waveshare also provides installation instructions and demos on how to use the power monitoring IC with the Raspberry Pi 5.

The board has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +80°C and can be used for industrial applications such as rugged IPCs and digital signage, as well as routers, laptops, and tablets used in industrial settings. But bear in mind that Raspberry Pi Limited did not specify an operating temperature range for the Pi 5.



The PCIe TO MiniPCIe GbE USB3.2 HAT+ is available on Aliexpress for $29.46 and on Amazon for $37.43. If you need the 4G and GPS functionality, you can bundle the HAT with the SIM7600G-H 4G module and antennas, bringing the cost to $70.06 on Aliexpress and $95.99 on Amazon. You can also check out the Waveshare store for additional purchase options, but Waveshare’s pricing does not include shipping.

