EDATEC ED-SBC3300 is an industrial mini-ITX motherboard for the Raspberry Pi CM5

EDATEC ED-SBC3300 is an industrial mini-ITX motherboard designed for the Raspberry Pi CM5 with plenty of ports and headers including HDMI 2.1 and LVDS display interfaces, seven USB 3.0/2.0 interfaces, up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a mini PCIe slot for 4G LTE cellular connectivity, RS232 and RS485 interfaces, and more.

Like many Raspberry Pi CM5 hardware platforms, the EDATEC ED-SBC3300 mini-ITX motherboard is not exactly new since it’s basically the same as the EDATEC ED-SBC2300 Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial Mini-ITX motherboard, but fitted with a Raspberry Pi CM5 instead. Let’s still have a look at the specifications to see if anything has changed.

EDATEC ED-SBC3300 specifications:

SKUs – EDATEC ED-SBC3300 series – ED-SBC3310, ED-SBC3311, ED-SBC3320, and ED-SBC3321

SoM – Raspberry Pi CM5 SoC – Broadcom BCM2712 CPU – Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 processor @ 2.4GHz GPU – VideoCore VII GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.1 graphics, Vulkan 1.2 VPU – 4Kp60 HEVC decoder System Memory – 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4-4267 SDRAM with ECC Storage – 16GB, 32GB or 64GB eMMC flash

Storage mSATA SSD socket MicroSD card slot (for user storage expansion) 4KB EEPROM

Video Output HDMI 2.1 Type-A port up to 4Kp60 LVDS ( ED-SBC3320/3321 only) 2x 15-pin 2.54mm pitch header Supports up to 1080p60 LVDS Voltage selection: 3.3V, 5V, 12V 6-pin Backlight power connector and 6-pin backlight control

Audio (Audio features are available only on ED-SBC3320/ED-SBC3321) 3.5mm audio jack for stereo audio output 3.5mm audio jack for microphone input 4-pin 2.0mm pitch WTB connector for dual-channel stereo audio output allowing the connection of 4Ω 3W stereo speakers.

Networking Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port with optional PoE Optional extra Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port ( ED-SBC3311/3321 only ) Optional WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 via Raspberry Pi CM5 module Optional 4G LTE connectivity via mini PCIe module (EC20 and EC25 variants tested) and Nano SIM card slot

USB 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports (5Gbps) 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, only on ED-SBC3310/3320 only

3x USB 2.0 headers on the motherboard for ED-SBC3310/3320 5x USB 2.0 headers on the motherboard for ED-SBC3311/3321

Serial RS232: DB9 male connector using Tx/Rx/GND pins only 6x additional ports available via expansion headers on the motherboard RS485: 2x ports available via expansion headers on the motherboard Includes a 120R jumper resistor option

Expansion – 6-pin GPIO header

Misc 10-pin front panel header for power button, reset button, HDD and power LEDs Crypto Authentication RTC with battery backup (CR2032 battery included by default in China) Buzzer Auto-boot – 3-pin header for enabling/disabling

Power 9V~36V DC input via DC jack (2-pin Phoenix terminal as an option) with reverse polarity protection, overvoltage protection, and overcurrent protection 9V~36V DC input via 2-pin 5mm pitch connector; Signal is defined as VIN+/GND. Maximum Power Consumption: 60W (Max) Optional PoE module

Dimensions – 170 x 170 mm (Mini-ITX form factor)

Weight – 100 grams

Temperature Range Operating: -25°C to 50°C Storage: -25°C to 60°C

Humidity – 5% to 95% (non-condensing)

Certifications – FCC/CE

The hardware looks the same except for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. Software support is also the same with Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit/64-bit Lite/Desktop supported by the system, and EDATEC provides the necessary drivers. There are however known issues that are not listed for the CM4 and require more work with the CM5:

The RS485 function is not available at present and needs to be manually modified by EDATEC for this to work… I understand they only do this upon request.

for this to work… I understand they only do this upon request. The read rate of some mSATA SSDs is slow

Only two RS232 ports (JCOM1 and JCOM2) can be used normally, and software is being worked on for the additional RS232 ports (JCOM3~JCOM6)

EDATEC sells the ED-SBC3310-10432-PH and ED-SBC3310-10832-PH variants with WiFi and Bluetooth, 4GB or 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, PoE module, and heatsink (see nomenclature below) on AliExpress for $233.00 and $275 respectively. As a reminder, if you need RS485 you would need to inform them at the time of order. For other models or volume orders, you need to contact the company directly. Additional information may be found on the product page.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.

