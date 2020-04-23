$50 ODROID-C4 Raspberry Pi 4 Competitor Combines Amlogic S905X3 SoC with 4GB RAM

Hardkernel has just launched an update to its ODROID-C2 board, with ODROID-C4 SBC equipped with a 2.0 GHz Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor combined with up to 4GB RAM, four USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0 video output, and the usual 40-pin I/O header.
That makes it a worthy competitor to Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB RAM, especially since it supports Ubuntu 20.04, CoreELEC, Android 9, and LineageOS operating systems, and comes with a proper heatsink for cooling for just $50 plus shipping.
ODROID-C4 specifications:
- SoC – Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor @ 2.0GHz with Arm Mali-G31MP2 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0 and OpenCL 2.0
- System Memory – 4GB DDR4
- Storage
- 1x eMMC connector (8/16/32/64GB modules available)
- 1x Micro SD slot with support for DS/HS mode up to UHS-I SDR104
- Video & Output – HDMI 2.0 port up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID
- Audio – Digital audio via HDMI, optional SPDIF optical output, audio expansion header (See below)
- Video
- UHD 4K H.265 75fps 10-bit video decoder & low latency 1080p H.265/H.264 60fps encoder
- Support multi-video decoder up to [email protected][email protected]
- HDR support
- Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet port via Realtek RTL8211F; optional WiFi with USB dongle
- USB – 4x USB 3.0 host ports, 1x USB 2.0 OTG port for host or device mode (not for power input)
- Expansion
- 40-pin I/O header with up to 25x GPIO, 6x PWM, 2x ADC (12-bit, 1.8V max), 2x I2C, 1x SPI, 1x UART, and 5V, 3.3V, 1.8V, GND power signals.
- 7-pin audio expansion header with I2C S/PDIF output, 5V DC
- Note all I/Os are 3.3V, except ADC @ 1.8V max
- Debugging – Debug serial console (UART)
- Misc – IR receiver, system LEDs for power (Red) and kernel status (Blue)
- Power Supply – 5.5V to 17V via 5.5/2.1mm DC jack; DC 12V/2A power adaptor is recommended
- Power consumption – Idle: ~1.8W; CPU stress: ~3.64W with Performance governor; power off: ~0.14W
- Dimensions – 85 x 56mm
- Weight – 59 grams with heatsink
You’ll find documentation in the Wiki.
Compared to ODROID-C2, the new ODROID-C4 is significantly more efficient, while delivering a 40% boost to multi-core CPU performance, and 50% higher DRAM bandwidth which may be especially useful for graphics and video playback, or other applications moving lots of data.
The Cortex-A55 core used in Amlogic S905X3 is supposed to be a power-efficient processor that’s not quite as powerful as the Cortex-A72 core found in Raspberry Pi 4. But this is mostly compensated by a higher default CPU frequency (1.5 GHz vs 2.0 GHz) as shown in some benchmarks shared by Hardkernel in the announcement post.
Both boards have about the same performance with the real-life 7-zip benchmark, but we can see a much higher RAM bandwidth for ODROID-C4. I assume they added a heatsink to the Raspberry Pi 4 board or that would not be a fair comparison since it tends to overheat under load. It should also be noted Raspberry Pi 4 can be overclocked to 2.0+ GHz with proper cooling, which in that case would be quite faster than ODROID-C4 in most workloads.
One exemption being applications making heavy use of crypto functions, since Broadcom BCM2711 processor found in Raspberry Pi 4 does not come with Armv8 crypto extension, and for example, ODROID-C4 is around 7 times faster with SHA256 8KB hash. ODROID-C4 consumes quite a lot less power as well.
Besides benchmarks and power consumption, the boards also differ in terms of features. For example, Raspberry Pi 4 offers dual HDMI output and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, while ODROID-C4 comes with a single HDMI port, and WiFi/Bt is optional via a USB dongle. On the other hand, ODROID-C4 comes with four USB 3.0 ports, and offers support for eMMC flash module, while RPi 4 features 2x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0 ports, and does not offer an eMMC option.
ODROID-C4 should have similar performance to Khadas VIM3L SBC which comes with Amlogic S905D3 processor, but is offered at a higher price ($70+) due to extra built-in features such on-chip NPU, STM8 control MCU, built-in WiFI and Bluetooth, eMMC flash soldered on the board and so on.
Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.
Would be interested to know how high this might OC given Pi4’s are regularly reaching 2.0-2.1 GHz and for emulation CPU performance might be useful for Gamecube/Wii/Dreamcast
Does not need over clocking to be on par with Rpi tart 4, as i commented in another thread people have noticed the Android media players with s905x3 emulate games on par with over clocked cooled Rpi tart 4.
Downvoted and debunked by comments after it though? 😉
No , down voters fear people knowing. did you check the video i linked.
That’s a great news. I think it will be appealing to many who look for lots of RAM and a stable platform. My VIM3L remains cool to the touch, I expect this one to be the same and never to throttle at all. The A55 is reasonably beefy for day-to-day operations so that could be a really cool general-purpose board. One point to keep in mind however is the shipping cost+taxes which tend to be a bit on the high side from HK.
Also what’s cool with HardKernel is that they didn’t want to be trapped twice and this time they measured the performance linearity with reported frequency to verify that it was real 🙂 They were kind enough not to do it on the competing board 😉
This board could be a killer proposition if only Panfrost supported bifrost already. Hopefully sooner than later.
I don’t get this benchmarks
so RPI4 with out of order CPU on 1,5GHz
is in par with Odroid C4 with in order CPU on 2GHz ?
Can anybody do some nice benchmarks
> Can anybody do some nice benchmarks
Why? Why not ‘use case first’ and skipping kitchen-sink benchmarks entirely?
The whole benchmark sh*t show is called ‘Marketing’ and as such Hardkernel has to participate. Running Unixbench these days is close to stupid since it’s mostly a compiler benchmark for single-threaded workloads/systems and you can’t compare different results. But since everybody does it, Hardkernel does it too. The
mbwnumbers are close to irrelevant if you’re interested in performance but higher numbers indicate that the overall system can cope with higher graphics and video resolutions / bit depths.
If your use case is not (un)compressing all day long or you plan to you use an SBC as some sort of server then the 7-zip scores are also close to useless to you.
So why looking at kitchen-sink benchmark results at all instead of defining use cases and looking whether the board in question fits or not?
> So why looking at kitchen-sink benchmark results at all instead of defining use cases and looking whether the board in question fits or not?
Wise words, Performance can’t be reduced to a small number of results (and what is frightening is that even deciders of technical companies don’t get it).
The problem is that you’d need someone to run those workloads on the various platforms you are considering. Or make sure those workloads somehow enter the pool of benchmarks in widespread use, in which case they will turn into marketing tools 🙂
Note that I found in the past that compiler performance directly follows the memory performance. And unsurprizingly my RPi4 at 2GHz is 1.5 times slower at this than the NanoPi-M4 or MacchiatoBin at the same frequencies, which show much higher memory performance. I haven’t benched my VIM3L but I’d expect a significant improvement there. However I agree that it’s only *one* use case and that it could equally be run directly!
$33 postage to the UK making this $88. That is insane. Is there anywhere with sensible postage costs?
Try waiting a bit more to order from Ameridroid. You can also use CNXSFWSUPPORTER2 coupon to lower the price by $2 on that site.
You can order it from odroid.co.uk with standard Royal Mail postage.
yeah…sure….71.99€
Looking at ODroid site it’s US$50 excluding any taxes. Assuming you are in the EU you’ll add your local VAT to that (20% in the case of the UK) That takes it to US$60. Add on US$33 shipping (shipping shouldn’t be taxable) and you’re at US$93 – which is around GBP£75. You may have to pay a handling fee on top of this to cover the VAT payment from your courier company or post office.
Buying it from ODroid.co.uk you are paying £59 inc VAT (US$70) plus £4.28 postage – so you save about £10 by buying locally AND you are covered by an EU sale of goods guarantee – just (which you won’t be if you buy directly from ODroid)
More expensive than a Pi 4B – but offering different functionality. Still a pretty good buy, though I think you can get S905X3 boxes cased with on-board eMMC (of what quality though) and bundled PSUs for less (but with poorer cooling, less I/O potentially) .
Sorry, can you please elaborate on EU sale of goods guarantee when buying from UK site? What happened to that Brexit thing you did?
I’m seriously interested, no sarcasm intended.
There are two youtube reviewers of tv boxes that do a spreadsheet of ranking of tested boxes.
tv box stop and chigz tech reviews. Help you sort weak from good.
$22 to New Zealand. Also in Australia and New Zealand (and others I think) if vendors don’t collect taxes then it becomes a pain to import things. I’m going to have to pass on this.
And don’t forget Customs to add another pound to the bill.
When you take the effort to login or register, the costs go down to a very reasonable 14USD for shipping to Germany. The 33USD are the worst case. I ordered yesterday, so I should know.
Same rate for shipping to the US. Just did it.
You will have to pay 19% separately to shipping company, right? Last time FeDex did this trick to me.
ARM vs. x86
The Celeron J4005 Intel NUC is 120 euros including shipping and taxes in Europe, on German Amazon for example. Why would you want to buy an ARM-based HTPC or SBC or whatever you want to call it compared to an x86 one? I’m seriously asking.
A few days ago I’ve asked a rather similar question, but then I asked why would you want to buy a “Chinese” PC vs. a “Western” one (https://www.cnx-software.com/2020/04/20/fanless-comet-lake-mini-pc-ships-with-intel-core-i7-quad-or-hexa-core-processor/#comment-572049). Now I’m like there aren’t many worthwhile competitors to NUCs, expect of course if you have very special needs.
Lots of people use these boards for media. The C4 does [email protected] HDR. The J4005 does not. The C4 does HDMI CEC. The J4005 does not. When including RAM (4G), the C4 is less than half the cost of the NUC while offering superior media features.
There are other reasons, such as the ability to run Android, that are also a factor, so it depends entirely on your needs. There are justifications for both ARM and x86 as proven by the market.
There is the Android-x86 project to run Android on x86. Otherwise, good points.
Adds probably fast (general purpose) ADCs and other gpio on expansion header I/O, maybe half idling power compared to most (more capable) x64 platforms and more direct changes on cpu&memory speed from os level?
Another point is sometimes security, for deploy-and-forget use cases, which are common when you start to install an unattended box in your garage. It’s a bit less the case nowadays but for a long time it happened that you’d have tons of x86 shell code and exploits available and almost nothing available for other archs, by lack of interest and skills. For many years my reverse-proxy at home was running the famous remotely-rootable openssh 3.1 on a VAX, and I was saying that I was willing to offer the machine to whoever would root it 🙂 Needless to say that it never happened in 5 years or so!
Ah! The famous https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_through_obscurity approach. 😉
The whole concept of security through obscurity is flawed when generalized. The original concept applies to hiding *implementation* details. When you disclose all of them and people are not skilled enough to attack the design it’s not security through obscurity as originally conceptualized.
The best example of this are the passwords and private keys you’re using every day: you stay protected only because someone else isn’t skilled enough to guess them or to factor a large integer. Here it’s not much different when a bug is known and code is available but nobody’s able to produce a working exploit.
3 reasons,
1- price. Smaller boards go from $30 (with 1gb of ram, which could be sufficient for some).
2- power consumption. The entire board (RAM, CPU, networking, emmc,…) can run within a 3 watt power envelope.
3- Size. A board has a 3 by 3 inch footprint.
4- bonus: stackability. Due to low price, and build, These boards can easily be stacked, into towers of these for some very reliable servers (if one board fails, another takes over).
I have a stack of 25 with cooling on a 60W USB hub power supply. With networking it uses a mere 85-95W. That’s 100 full arm cores clocked at 1,8-1,9 Ghz.
I will pass, not a fan of odroid anymore, had both the C1 and C2,the C1 a had broken cec design wich was never fixed or refunded, and the C2 was poorly build, didn’t live verry long.
I have the C1+ and even though Debian support is non existent(at least now), once you go the Ubuntu path, you’ll have a very stable system, mine is running pi-hole 24×7, and so far no issues at all.
I have three Odroid C2, one of them being a preproduction model and they all still function 100%.
I also have a C1 which indeed has broken CEC and a C1+ that still function fine as well.
HardKernel makes dev boards. If you wanted a turnkey STB, go buy one. The fix for CEC was soldering *one* resistor. They fixed it in the C1+ along with adding a bunch of enhancements and immediately phased out the C1 for the C1+.
They’re among the rare board makers who actually support their boards for a long time, and provide software updates and upgrades. Usually buying a board there is a good investment in my opinion, once you pass beyond the shipping hassle.
After having the c1 and c2 i will not be going for thos due to the lack of mainline support. Niether the c1 or c2 got a full feature set so am not going to was waste money on anymore amlogic powered stuff until proper effort by the vendor is made to kill its stale branches of linux
“Dolby Vision and HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and PRIME HDR video processing”
Hope ODROID has the required licenses in place, lest it turn out to be the fiasco the VIM3L was!
Maybe I should remove that part from the specs…
ODROID-C4 does support HDR, and they have a demo with CoreELEC, but I’m not sure if all standards are supported.
HDR10 should be supported OOB. HLG has been present in AMLogic and Rockchip builds (as has HLG->HDR10 mapping) but as so few people use HLG (BBC iPlayer streaming was one use case it was good for) it may not be flagged often when it breaks. I test it now and again.
I think we can say it’s very unlikely that Dolby Vision will be supported in Linux and CoreElec on this platform.
Not sure about HDR10+ – though I read that CoreElec is now playing HDR10+ content in HDR10 with a recent update.
(Other S905X3 boxes are already supported in CoreElec – I have one in my living room!)
You can find Android TV boxes with this hardware (just no gpio pins) from $30-45 on eBay!
And then buy your TV box and probably have no manufacturer/supplier support or fixes for their devices not functioning properly. Of course some boxes have some community support but that soon fades after a year after new devices enter the market and it is rinse and repeat.
The amount of ewaste being generated by these one time cheap devices being churned out is just mind boggling.
I’m not a “DIY electronics maker” however I do like and use SBCs for systems that run 24×7 and where low power consumption is a factor. I’m currently working on a small Cassandra cluster of N2 to handle a large set of sensors input. I wanted to know how Pi4B and N2 would compare before choosing one or the other. Using the Cassandra stress tool, I got the following results:
Odroid N2
op rate : 360 op/s [insert: 360 op/s]
partition rate : 9,186 pk/s [insert: 9,186 pk/s]
row rate : 9,186 row/s [insert: 9,186 row/s] <<<<<
latency mean : 15.3 ms [insert: 15.3 ms]
latency median : 10.6 ms [insert: 10.6 ms]
latency 95th percentile : 41.3 ms [insert: 41.3 ms]
latency 99th percentile : 61.9 ms [insert: 61.9 ms]
latency 99.9th percentile : 127.8 ms [insert: 127.8 ms]
latency max : 1866.5 ms [insert: 1,866.5 ms]
Raspberry Pi 4B (with active cooling to eliminate thermal throttling!)
op rate : 114 op/s [insert: 114 op/s]
partition rate : 2,971 pk/s [insert: 2,971 pk/s]
row rate : 2,971 row/s [insert: 2,971 row/s] <<<<<
latency mean : 84.6 ms [insert: 84.6 ms]
latency median : 26.8 ms [insert: 26.8 ms]
latency 95th percentile : 136.8 ms [insert: 136.8 ms]
latency 99th percentile : 1176.5 ms [insert: 1,176.5 ms]
latency 99.9th percentile : 1436.5 ms [insert: 1,436.5 ms]
latency max : 1462.8 ms [insert: 1,462.8 ms]
In both cases DB was running on an SSD via USB3. The N2 at 9,186 row/s trounced the Pi 4B at 2,971 row/s.
So despite all the Pi 4B killing 3rd party OEMs "facts" and the benchmarks to support the "claims" coming from the Raspberry universe, always test what you are going to actually do with the hardware before settling on a particular model.
In addition, the fact that I had to install a $20 active heat sink on the Pi 4B to stop it to thermally throttle down when pushed to its limit makes the Pi 4B as expensive as the N2 with passive cooling.
I welcome the arrival of the C4!
I'll definitely try one when it appears on Ameridroid.
I’m curious to see an eMMC vs SSD test. eMMC is generally slower than SSD, but doesn’t have to take that extra jump over USBSATA, so may have some better small block performance. I ordered eMMC cards (for C4 and N2) this time. They’ll be the first eMMC I’ll have on an SBC. So, I’ll be in a position to do this test before long.
David, have a look at their page, close to the bottom, there are performance tests for read & write for a USB-attached SSD, eMMC and micro-SD. In short, at 4kB eMMC ~= USB. Above that, USB wins. micro-SD is roughly half the perf of eMMC.
Thanks. I’m curious if that hold for real world situations.
These SBC’s regularly missing the analogue audio port, and as far as I could figure out the few expansion options available to fill this are way too expensive. Any knows possibilities that are priced acceptably for these boards yet?
There are a bunch of boards with 3.5mm audio jack (often Audio + Video jack). But hard to point out to a specific board since your other requirements are not known.
Orange Pi PC is only $15 if Cortex-A7 + 1 GB RAM is enough. https://www.cnx-software.com/2015/08/26/orange-pi-pc-allwinner-h3-board-is-now-available-for-15/
There’s also FriendlyArm’s Neo2 kit which includes OLED+buttons+headphone jack, and might make it easy to create a simple audio player: https://www.friendlyarm.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=189
No, I meant specially the Odroid’s and maybe the Hardkernel’s new gen Amlogic line (the main goal would be the HTPC usage). I have run through their official offerings for analogue audio expansions, but that’s what I meant that seems too overpriced (IMO) and there only just a few options of them. For comparison the Pi line is much more versatile and has a couple of reasonably cheaper options too. I don’t mean an ultra cheap, rubbish DAC board, but neither a very fancy high-end one. Something more in between would be the golden way to go for me…
This costs less than 4$
https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/usb-audio-adapter/
(ok, it’s an old item, but you has hundreds of similar USB devices in amazon, ebay or aliexpress for similar cost)
I’d second that. The reason HK doesn’t sell USB/audio adapters is because they’re readily available everywhere and they all follow the same USB spec, so they don’t need custom drivers. The reason they sell specific USB/WiFi adapters is that those things don’t have a common spec and a different driver is needed for each one. They’d like to support what they sell but may not support every driver under the sun.
The audio I/O built into the Rpi boards is pretty rubbish if that’s our standard.
What are you doing with analog audio? If it’s hooking to a home audio setup, then analog audio is the last thing you want to use. HDMI is first choice. S/PDIF is second. Analog audio is a distant third. Not that this board has the first two options.
While I’d personally be fine in principle with USB-audio, some of these devices employ low-quality chips involving a class-D output for the DAC which results in lots of white noise and hissing at certain frequencies. It’s OK for listening to voice, but some music, especially classic, is awful through some of these. But for most use cases I’d still pick them.
True, but supporting audio over USB leaves the quality of the interface up to you. If it’s built in, then you’re stuck with what they put on the board. And for those of us who don’t need it, it’s extra junk we have to pay for that we don’t want. Like WiFi and BT on the Rpi boards. I’ve never turned it on and I never expect I will.
I wonder if this one comes with the same pitiful warranty as the N2.
Once I add on the cost of the PSU and case it doesn’t look quite so good.
Unless Covid 19 ruins launch date this year, i wonder if the S905X4 will be pin compatible with S905X3 ?
Also will Odroid make something like NanoPi R2S with the S905X3/4 but include hdmi for a cheap signage player as possible use?