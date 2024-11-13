Graperain G3562 – A Rockchip RK3562 system-on-module and development board

Graperain G3562 is a Rockchip RK3562 quad-core Cortex-A53 system-on-module (SoM) with up to 8GB LPDDR4, up to 128GB eMMC flash suitable for Edge AI, IoT, automation, and consumer electronic applications.

The company also provides the G3562 development board for the SoM with an M.2 socket for NVMe SSD, dual Ethernet, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and optional 4G LTE/3G cellular connectivity, plus a MIPI DSI/LVDS display connector, two MIPI CSI camera connectors, three USB 2.0 ports, audio interfaces, and expansion through a 30-pin GPIO header and UART connector.

Graperain G3562 SoM

GrapeRain G3562 specifications:

SoC – Rockchip RK3562 CPU – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 quad-core @ 2.0 GHz GPU – Mali-G52-2EE with support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.0/1.1 AI accelerator – 1 TOPS (INT8) NPU VPU Encoder – H.264 1920×1080 @ 60fps Decoder – H.265/VP9 4096×2304 @ 30fps; H.264 1920×1080 @ 60fps

RAM – 2GB LPDDR4 by default (options for 4GB or 8GB)

Storage – 16GB eMMC flash by default (options for 8GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB)

260-pin SO-DIMM edge connectors (1mm pitch) Storage – SDIO 3.0 Display MIPI DSI up to 2048×1080 @ 60Hz LVDS up to 1280×800 @ 60Hz RGB888 up to 2048×1080 @ 60Hz Camera – 2x MIPI CSI up to 13MP Audio 2x I2S (8-channel input/output) 1x I2S (2-channel input/output) 1x SPEAKER interface 1x HPOUT Ethernet – 1x RGMII (10/100/1000Mbps), 1x RMII (10/100Mbps) USB 1x USB 2.0 Host 1x USB 3.0 (TBC) OTG PCIe – PCIe Gen 2.1 x1 Other Interfaces 10x UART, 6x I2C 16x PWM 2x ADC Up to 108x GPIO pins

Power Management – On-module RK809 PMIC

Dimensions – 69.6 x 48.1 x 3 mm (8-layer PCB)

Rockchip RK3562 development board

To help customers quickly evaluate the G3562 system-on-module and get started with software development, Graperain also provides the G3562 development board.

G3562 development board specifications:

Fitted with GrapeRain G3562 SoM described above

Storage M.2 socket for SSD MicroSD card slot

Display – Single connector for MIPI DSI up to 1080p60 OR LVDS up to 1280×800 @ 60Hz

Camera I/F – 2x MIPI-CSI connectors up to 13MP

Audio 3.5mm earphone jack (no mic) Built-in microphone Speaker connector

Networking Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port 10/100M Ethernet RJ45 port Optional WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 via 2-in-1 Ampak AP6256 SDIO module Optional 4G LTE/3G via mPCIe module and SIM card slot

USB – 3x USB 2.0, 1x micro USB OTG port

Expansion 30-pin GPIO header UART6 serial port connector (for Bluetooth by default)

Debugging – Debug UART connector

Misc Fan connector RTC with battery Power, Reset, Maskrom, and Recovery buttons

Power Supply – 12V DC via power barrel jack

Dimensions – 120 x 90mm (4-layer PCB)

Temperature Range – Operating: 0 – 70°C; storage: 20 – 80°C

Storage humidity – 10% -80%

The company provides Android 13, Buildroot+QT, Ubuntu, and Debian OS images for the module and development board. You’ll find some documentation on the product page, but accessing it requires leaving a query with your email, and the company should reply with the documentation within a few hours or days. So it’s not ideal…

It’s not the first Rockchip RK3562 system-on-module and development board we’ve covered and alternatives include the Firefly Core-3562JQ and Forlinx FET3562J-C modules both of which are available with the industrial-grade RK3562J CPU. Firefly also introduced the AIO-3562JQ SBC with isolated DI/DO, RS232, RS485, and more for industrial applications.

Graperain sells the G3562 CPU module and development board on Alibaba for around $40 and $125 respectively.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress