NanoPi R3S – A low-cost Rockchip RK3566 SBC and dual gigabit Ethernet router

FriendlyELEC NanoPi R3S is a low-cost Rockchip RK3566 SBC and router with two gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB 3.0 host ports, a USB-C port for power and data, a microSD card slot, Reset and Mask buttons, and a few LEDs. It also features a MIPI DSI connector for people wanting to connect a display.

Its design and size are similar to the NanoPi R5C dual 2.5GbE SBC and router, so it could be viewed as a low-cost alternative with dual GbE, no M.2 socket for WiFi & Bluetooth, only one USB 3.0 port, and no HDMI video output. The company promotes it as an inexpensive platform for IoT applications, basic NAS solutions, and so on.

NanoPi R3S specifications:

SoC – Rockchip RK3566 CPU – Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor @ up to 2.0 GHz GPU – Arm Mali-G52 MP2 GPU NPU – 0.8 TOPS AI accelerator VPU 4Kp60 H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoder 1080p60 H.264/H.265 video encoder

System Memory – 2GB LPDDR4X

Storage Optional 32GB eMMC flash MicroSD card socket

Display Interface – 30-pin MIPI DSI FPC connector (CNXSoft: I could not find documentation about it nor a display known to work)

Networking – 2x gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports WAN via Realtek RTL8111H PCIe to GbE controller tested up to 934 Mbps (Tx) and 936 Mbps (Rx) LAN via Realtek RTL8211E tested up to 934 Mbps (Tx) and 941 Mbps (Rx)

USB 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port 1x USB-C port for power and data (e.g. to flash firmware)

Debugging – 3-pin UART header (1.5 Mbps baudrate)

Misc Mask key for eMMC flash update User button 2-pin connector for RTC 3x user LEDs for SYS, LAN, WAN

Power Supply – 5V via USB Type-C port

Dimensions – PCB: 57 x 57 mm; enclosure: 61.5 x 61.5 x 25 mm

Weight – 30 grams without the case, 144 grams with the metal enclosure

Temperature Range – 0 to 80°C

FriendlyELEC provides Ubuntu Noble 24.04 Core, Debian 12 Core, OpenMediaVault 6.1, and FriendlyWrt (fork of OpenWrt 21.02 or 23.05) images for the board, all based on Linux 6.1.x and u-boot

v2017.09. They can be flashed to the eMMC flash via a microSD card or a USB-C cable through the eFlasher utility or booted directly from the microSD card. You’ll find documentation and OS images on the wiki.

I compared the NanoPi R5C in the introduced since both are based on Rockchip RK3566/RK3568 processor, but it’s more like an update to the Rockchip RK3328-based NanoPi R2S dual GbE IoT board and gateway with better performance and extra features like a USB 3.0 Type-A port and MIPI DSI. FriendlyELEC shows the R3S runs much cooler than the R2S when used in the same/similar metal enclosure.

The NanoPi R3S board can be purchased for as low as $30 without eMMC flash (or $35 with 32GB flash), and the metal case adds $5, so a complete kit with 32GB eMMC flash and a metal case sells for $40 plus shipping.

