I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake development kit features Intel Atom x7433RE SoC, 8GB LPDDR5, two Raspberry Pi GPIO headers

ADLINK’s I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a fanless development kit based on SMARC 2.1-compliant system-on-module with an Intel Atom X7433RE quad-core SoC, 8GB LPDRR5 memory, and up to 256GB eMMC flash, plus a carrier board with dual 2.5GbE with TSN, two Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO headers, and a range of other interfaces.

Those include 4-lane MIPI DSI, HDMI, eDP, and dual-channel LVDS display interfaces, two MIPI CSI camera interfaces, a 3.5mm audio jack, four USB Type-A ports, three PCIe M.2 sockets for storage, wireless, and cellular connectivity.

I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake devkit specifications:

LEC-ASL SMARC 2.1 module Amston Lake SoC – Intel Atom x7433RE quad-core processor with 6MB cache, 32EU Intel UHD graphics; 9W TDP System Memory – 8GB LPDDR5 Storage – 32GB to 256GB eMMC flash Host interface – 314-pin MXM edge connector Storage – 1x SATA III (6 Gbps) Display – Dual-channel 18-/24-bit LVDS Camera – 2-lane MIPI CSI, 4-lane MIPI CSI Audio – On-carrier HDA audio codec Networking – 2x 2.5GbE (TSN capable on RE SKUs) USB 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 4x USB 2.0 PCIe – 4x PCIe x1 Gen3 lanes (some PCIe configurations are optional, see block diagram below) Low-speed I/Os – 4x UART, 2x CAN 2.0B, 2x SPI, 4x I2C, 14x GPIO with interrupt, 1x with PWM SEMA Board Controller – Voltage/Current monitoring, power sequencing, logistics, forensic information, flat panel control, I2C control, GPIO control, user flash, failsafe BIOS (dual BIOS), watchdog timer, fan control Debug header – 30-pin multipurpose flat cable connector for use with DB30 debug module providing JTAG, BMC access; UART, power testpoints; diagnostic LEDs, Power, Reset, Boot configuration Security – TPM 2.0 (SPI-based) Misc AMI Aptio V Management Bus – I2C, SMBus Super I/O – Supported on carrier if needed (standard support W83627DHG-P, other Super I/O supported by project basis) Power Supply – 5V DC Dimensions – 82 x 50 mm (SMARC 2.1 short size module) Temperature Range Standard: 0°C to 60°C Extreme rugged: -40°C to 85°C (Embedded SKUs only) Humidity 5-90% RH operating, non-condensing 5-95% RH storage (and operating with conformal coating) Shock and Vibration IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27 MIL-STD-202F, Method 213B, Table 213-I, Condition A and Method 214A, Table 214-I, Condition D (TBC) HALT – Thermal Stress, Vibration Stress, Thermal Shock and Combined Test

Storage MicroSD card slot M.2 M-Key socket for SSD

Display I/F HDMI 1.4b/2.0b up to 4Kp60 LVDS, MIPI DSI, eDP 1.3 (BoM option)

Camera I/F – 2-lane MIPI CSI, 4-lane MIPI CSI (Neither listed in specs, but shown in photos and block diagram, and the wiki implies support for Innodisk EV2M-GOM1 & EVDM-OOM1 MIPI cameras)

Audio 3.5mm audio jack Interchangeable audio codec connector with I2S and HDA signals

Networking 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports via Intel i226-V controllers Optional WiFi/Bluetooth via M.2 socket (see Expansion section) Optional 4G LTE/5G cellular module via M.2 socket and SIM card slot (see Expansion section)

USB 2x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports 1x USB 2.0 OTG connector

Expansion M.2 B-key socket (PCIe)and Nano SIM card slot for 4G LTE/5G cellular connectivity M.2 E-key socket (PCIe) for WiFi/Bluetooth module M.2 M-key socket (PCIe) for storage 2x 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO headers with SPI, I2C, 2x CAN Bus, 4x UART (3x Tx/Rx+ 1x Tx/Rx/CTS/RTS), PWM, and GPIO pins with interrupt

Security – TPM 2.0 (optional), Intel AES-NI, Secure Key, Execute Disable Bit, Intel OS Guard, Intel Boot Guard

Misc Reset and Power buttons Watchdog Timer Chassis Fan header (PWM+DC Mode) System Panel Header Chassis Intrusion SATA Power Header SMBus Header

Power Supply – 19V DC via barrel connector

Dimensions – 110 x 110 mm

Temperature Range – Standard: -0 ~ 60°C; rugged: -40 ~ 85°C (optional)

Relative humidity Operating: 5% to 90%, non-condensing Storage: 5% to 95%, non-condensing (and operating with conformal coating)

Shock and Vibration IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27, MIL-STD-202 F, Method 213B, Table 213-I, Condition A and Method 214A, Table 214-I, Condition D

HALT – Thermal Stress, Vibration Stress, Thermal Shock and Combined Test

By default, the development kit comes pre-installed with canonical Ubuntu 22.04 (for Intel IoT platforms) and Intel Edge Insights for Vision software, but the company also supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Yocto Linux for users needing other options. Additional technical details about the hardware such as the pinout for all connectors and headers and getting started guides for OS installation and configuration can be found in the wiki.

ADLINK promises industrial-grade quality and 10-year product availability for their I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake development kit. The company sells the devkit through its online store for $399 with 8GB LPDDR5 and 64GB eMMC flash. That would be the sixth I-PI SMARC development kit from the company. We previously reviewed the Arm-based I-PI SMARC Genio 1200, and other modules are based on Intel Elkhart Lake, NXP i.MX 8M Plus, Rockchip PX30, and Qualcomm RB5.

Jean-Luc started CNX Software in 2010 as a part-time endeavor, before quitting his job as a software engineering manager, and starting to write daily news, and reviews full time later in 2011.

Share this:

Support CNX Software! Donate via cryptocurrencies, become a Patron on Patreon, or purchase goods on Amazon or Aliexpress