DietPi 9.7 and Armbian 24.8 released with improved support for Rockchip, Amlogic, and Allwinner SBCs

Armbian and DietPi are two separate projects that provide Linux-based OS images optimized for Arm-based single board computers. The last time we had a look at both projects was in June with the release of Armbian 24.5.1 and DietPi 9.4, but there have been several updates since then including the releases of the latest DietPi 9.7 and Armbian 24.8 Yelt just a few days ago. So let’s check out the latest changes.

DietPi 9.7

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems that ships as a minimal image but users can install any packages they want, including the ones required for desktop environment, to match the requirements of the applications. It’s notably used by the Linamp project – a Raspberry Pi 4-based project that brings WinAMP to real life – that we covered a few weeks ago.

DietPi 9.7 was released on August 25, 2024 with the following highlights:

You can read the full release noted on the documentation website. You’ll find the latest OS image for your board on the download page.

Armbian 24.8

Armbian is a platform designed to build operating systems optimized for Arm/RISC-V single board computers, and they provide both Ubuntu and Debian images either minimal or desktop for each supported board.

Key changes for Armbian 24.8:

RK3588 bootloader upgrades – Enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades. This ensures a more reliable experience across supported devices.

4Kp60 video acceleration – Smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration available on Gnome and KDE desktop builds.

Kernel bump to 6.10.y – All kernels have been updated to 6.10.y with improved performance, security patches, and broader hardware support.

BigTreeTech CB1 platinum (e..g paid) support – Armbian now fully supports the Allwinner H616 SBC designed for 3D printers.

Expanded Desktop Options – Armbian now offers Gnome, XFCE, Cinnamon, and KDE Neon desktop environments.

ZFS 2.2.5: The latest ZFS version (2.2.5) is now supported as part of Linux 6.10.

Long-Term Support (LTS) – Commitment to keep maintaining older devices like the ODROID-C1 (2014), NanoPi NEO (2016), Banana Pi BPI-M1 (2014), ClearFog (2015), Helios64 (2020) and TinkerBoard (2017).

ThinkPad X13s Arm laptop enhancements – Several upgrades have been rolled out for the ThinkPad X13s, enhancing its compatibility and performance with Armbian.

3D graphics acceleration support on Debian-based systems

New Board Support: Libre Computer Alta and Solitude Radxa E25, Rock 5C RISCV64 BananaPi F3 Etc…

Deprecation and cleanup – Significant code cleanup and the demotion of deprecated support, ensuring a leaner and more efficient codebase. We are moving towards mainline-only support for many devices.

Ubuntu Noble: Ubuntu 24.04 Noble is entering its final testing phase as a build host supported target, bringing us closer to a full release.

You’ll find the full release notes on the documentation website, and the images for your board on the download page. Note that the best support is likely to be for “Platinum” boards since Armbian gets paid by the board vendors to maintain those including some boards from Banana Pi, BigtreeTech, Inovato, Khadas, and Radxa. Other levels of support include “Standard”, “Community supported”, and “Staging”.

The announcement also mentions that active community members will be entered into a draw to win a Khadas Mind Premium portable mini PC.

